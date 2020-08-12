LSV Asset Management Acquires 363,015 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,225,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,015 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.02% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $245,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $3.68 on Wednesday, reaching $122.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,602. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.94.

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.31 per share, with a total value of $5,865,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,127,710.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.