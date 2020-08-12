LSV Asset Management Acquires 716,165 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,140,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 716,165 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.27% of Comcast worth $473,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 59.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.99. 17,140,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,806,869. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $197.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

