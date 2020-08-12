LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,666 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.00% of McKesson worth $249,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in McKesson by 60.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,122,000 after buying an additional 832,260 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in McKesson by 403.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,233,000 after buying an additional 682,735 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in McKesson by 300.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 347,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,027,000 after buying an additional 260,825 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $32,868,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in McKesson by 90.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 413,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,877,000 after buying an additional 195,643 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $154,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at $156,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,096 shares of company stock worth $1,560,327 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.31. 892,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,229. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

