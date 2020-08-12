LSV Asset Management Has $189.10 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,348,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 156,248 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.51% of FedEx worth $189,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 47.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,883 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FedEx by 212.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,592,000 after buying an additional 1,438,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $10,618,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $112,871,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after buying an additional 645,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.45. 5,998,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.78. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $206.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.32.

In other news, Director Marvin R. Ellison purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.53 per share, for a total transaction of $361,966.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,401 shares in the company, valued at $724,096.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $6,484,925. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

