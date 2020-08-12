LSV Asset Management Has $200.59 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,502 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.29% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $200,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,491.7% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,734,000. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN traded down $9.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $598.86. 587,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,934. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $626.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.17. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.46.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.59, for a total transaction of $2,590,745.89. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.48, for a total transaction of $1,507,682.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,915,563.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,606 shares of company stock worth $32,451,409 in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

