LSV Asset Management Has $237.82 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,754,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.33% of Celanese worth $237,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2,766.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 513.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 31.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 25.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Celanese from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.85.

CE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.00. 1,050,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,480. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

