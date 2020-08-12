LSV Asset Management Has $257.03 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,114,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,144,586 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.41% of Regions Financial worth $257,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 203.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 332.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 245.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,987,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,508,107. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

