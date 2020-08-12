LSV Asset Management Has $271.92 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,616,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,082 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.19% of Seagate Technology worth $271,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 145.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

In related news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $362,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,996 shares of company stock worth $1,034,374. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

STX stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,529,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,243. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.89%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.