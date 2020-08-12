LSV Asset Management Has $312.06 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,125,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587,293 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.80% of Amdocs worth $312,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.12. The stock had a trading volume of 610,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $77.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

