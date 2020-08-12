LSV Asset Management Has $480.74 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214,687 shares during the period. eBay makes up about 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned 1.31% of eBay worth $480,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in eBay by 32.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

eBay stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.29. 9,325,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,679,174. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $1,272,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,007 shares of company stock worth $3,358,713. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

