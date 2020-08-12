LSV Asset Management Has $600.22 Million Stock Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,731,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052,314 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises about 1.2% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.28% of Kroger worth $600,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at $99,026,467.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Grieshaber, Jr. sold 33,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,059 shares of company stock worth $7,485,124. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $34.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,306,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,437,758. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

