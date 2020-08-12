LSV Asset Management Increases Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,267,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,615 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.64% of Whirlpool worth $293,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $82,574,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 5,674.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,645,000 after buying an additional 282,268 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $19,989,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 34.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after buying an additional 128,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $10,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.33. 643,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,617. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.49 and a 200 day moving average of $126.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $180.99. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Longbow Research upped their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

