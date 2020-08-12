LSV Asset Management Increases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,600,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.08% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $236,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,217,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,664,000 after buying an additional 145,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,314,000 after buying an additional 129,677 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,714,000 after buying an additional 2,160,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,603,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,223,000 after buying an additional 519,645 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.09.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,610,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.