LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,923,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,385 shares during the period. J M Smucker makes up 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.44% of J M Smucker worth $415,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in J M Smucker by 781.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 153.8% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 89.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

SJM traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.71. 746,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.13.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,933. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.