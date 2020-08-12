LSV Asset Management Purchases 106,613 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,613 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.84% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $271,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,987,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 198,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,882,000 after purchasing an additional 171,747 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,496.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 112,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 108,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 278,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,688,000 after purchasing an additional 102,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

HII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $611,938.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HII stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $168.54. The stock had a trading volume of 231,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,820. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $147.14 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.23.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.