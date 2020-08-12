LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,683,415 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,169 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.03% of HP worth $255,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of HP by 400.0% during the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 87.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 50,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,729.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores acquired 13,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,594,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,883,917. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra dropped their target price on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

