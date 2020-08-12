LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,231,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.46% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $201,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $43.82. 2,696,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,442. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

