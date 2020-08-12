LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,968,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,641 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises approximately 1.1% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned 2.01% of Cummins worth $514,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 3.6% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 2.4% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Cummins by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Cummins by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.35.

Shares of CMI traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.04. 1,528,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,288. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.94 and a 200-day moving average of $162.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

