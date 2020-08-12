LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,457,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 193,879 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.28% of Eastman Chemical worth $310,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $75.18. 724,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.03%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Standpoint Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BofA Securities cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.78.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

