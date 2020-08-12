LSV Asset Management Sells 114,913 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,790,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,913 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.42% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $188,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 80.2% in the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PNC traded up $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.47. 2,910,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.43. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.27. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

