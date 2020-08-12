LSV Asset Management Sells 25,357 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,357 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.25% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $171,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.52.

GS traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.06. 4,042,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,888,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.09 and a 200 day moving average of $197.14. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.