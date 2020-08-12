LSV Asset Management Sells 653,965 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,554,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 653,965 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.2% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.27% of Bank of America worth $559,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,267,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,907,000 after acquiring an additional 30,512 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 14,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 423.3% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 66,988 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $3,009,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 61,962,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,111,383. The company has a market capitalization of $231.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.57. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

