LSV Asset Management Sells 67,119 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 67,119 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.64% of Biogen worth $269,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after buying an additional 384,396 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Biogen by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,051,320,000 after buying an additional 776,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,008,000 after buying an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,372,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,558,000 after buying an additional 69,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Biogen by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,380,000 after buying an additional 295,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,615. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.92 and its 200 day moving average is $298.50. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 35.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.79.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

