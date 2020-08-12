Lumentum’s (LITE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LITE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Lumentum stock opened at $89.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.85. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $1,297,542.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,564,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,943. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Lumentum by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Lumentum by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 146.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

