LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. LYFT comprises 1.3% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned 0.07% of LYFT worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 980.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 73,831 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 411.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on LYFT from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on LYFT from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LYFT from $72.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.97.

LYFT stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,798,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,257,404. LYFT Inc has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

