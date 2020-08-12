Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Position in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,900 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.13% of GMS worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GMS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 312,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in GMS by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in GMS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in GMS by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 160,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura boosted their target price on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on GMS from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

NYSE GMS opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. GMS Inc has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. GMS had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $770.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GMS Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.