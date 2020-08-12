Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,694 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 31.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 13.7% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 38.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BNY opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

About Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

