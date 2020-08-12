Mackay Shields LLC Sells 116,010 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,010 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 231.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 74.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Shares of MGM opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.43. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

