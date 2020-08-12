Mackay Shields LLC Sells 8,293 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,905.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.78.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

