Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Raised to $62.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s current price.

MGA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Magna International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Magna International from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.67. Magna International has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $57.09. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.06, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.32. Magna International had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

