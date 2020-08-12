Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Upgraded at Cowen

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was upgraded by research analysts at Cowen to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $37.00. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.93.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 135.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.