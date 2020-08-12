Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 73 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 42.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective (up from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.26.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $2.96 on Wednesday, reaching $1,808.06. 17,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,071. The company has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,681.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,614.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The business’s revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $23.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

