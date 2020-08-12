Mark Wassersug Sells 1,916 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $193,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Wassersug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $226,880.64.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,825,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,425. The stock has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $101.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.61.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,990,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,430 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,749,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,698 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,421,000 after buying an additional 822,449 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,981,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,013,000 after buying an additional 684,047 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

