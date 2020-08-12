MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 104,899 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of MAXIMUS worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $762,343.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $2,132,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMS shares. TheStreet raised MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

MMS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.19. 342,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,951. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.00. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.93.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $901.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.31 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. MAXIMUS’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

