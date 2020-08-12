MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $17,431.75 and approximately $9.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

