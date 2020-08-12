MEDNAX Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 420 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 556% compared to the typical volume of 64 put options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MD. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in MEDNAX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in MEDNAX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MEDNAX by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

MD opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. MEDNAX has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

