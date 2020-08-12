Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Piper Sandler

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

NYSE:MDT opened at $100.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.80. The company has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

