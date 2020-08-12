Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) Insider Acquires £148.50 in Stock

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($194.14).

Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Tony Wood bought 48 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($194.54).

On Wednesday, June 10th, Tony Wood purchased 48 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.13) per share, for a total transaction of £151.68 ($198.30).

LON:MGGT traded up GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 315 ($4.12). The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.13. Meggitt plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.89 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 701.80 ($9.18). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 301.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 382.62.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGGT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 285 ($3.73) to GBX 305 ($3.99) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 295 ($3.86) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Meggitt to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 351 ($4.59).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

