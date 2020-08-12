Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Acquires 120,789 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,789 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 2.4% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $97,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,092.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 252.4% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 86,034 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.35. The stock had a trading volume of 120,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,368,694. The firm has a market cap of $631.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $155.54 and a 52 week high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.72.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

