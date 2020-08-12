Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $115.70 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. cut its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,299,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,515,945 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology Group makes up 2.8% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.50% of Marvell Technology Group worth $115,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,040,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2,178.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the first quarter worth $4,753,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $833,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.69. 6,098,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,952,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Benchmark boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.