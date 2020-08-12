Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $136.27 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 90,222 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 3.3% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $136,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5,535.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,722 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.70. The stock had a trading volume of 45,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,097,191. The firm has a market cap of $368.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $134.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

