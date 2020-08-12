Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s Largest Position

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,382 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 16,947 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.9% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $1,374,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,357,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,737,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $203.38 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.25 and a one year high of $217.64. The company has a market cap of $1,537.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.