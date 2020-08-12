Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Reduced by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,364 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.5% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,633,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,826 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 103,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $7,342,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $651,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $203.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.25 and a 12 month high of $217.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,537.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

