Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,211 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.8% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,374,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,357,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,737,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,548 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $203.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,537.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.07. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.25 and a twelve month high of $217.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.