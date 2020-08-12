Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,400 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of Middleby worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1,398.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Middleby by 587.4% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 532.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 34.2% during the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.65. 1,265,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,773. Middleby Corp has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $128.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.47.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $98,051.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $155,545.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.73 per share, with a total value of $196,371.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,679.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

