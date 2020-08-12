Minter Network Trading 12% Lower This Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $17.54 million and approximately $315,858.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00141488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.45 or 0.01801827 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037180 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00186213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 2,681,762,264 coins and its circulating supply is 2,476,552,697 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network.

Minter Network Coin Trading

Minter Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

