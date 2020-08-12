Mizuho Begins Coverage on Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Investment analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RVNC opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.45 and a quick ratio of 12.45. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,197,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,309,000 after acquiring an additional 318,722 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after acquiring an additional 261,198 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 40.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 161,601 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 23.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 136,718 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.