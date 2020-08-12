Morgan Stanley Upgrades EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) to Overweight

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $349.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $246.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, VTB Capital cut EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.86.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $295.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.15 and its 200 day moving average is $228.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $306.41.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $4,071,508.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,918 shares of company stock worth $9,576,538. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 833.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 69.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

