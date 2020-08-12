Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Announces Earnings Results

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 17,405.97% and a negative return on equity of 148.97%.

Motus GI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,072. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $35.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.99. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several research analysts have commented on MOTS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Wednesday.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

