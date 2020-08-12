MovieBloc Achieves Market Cap of $18.23 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. MovieBloc has a market cap of $18.23 million and $6.10 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00120918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.68 or 0.01812472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00190032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000176 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00124257 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,627,921,017 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

MovieBloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

